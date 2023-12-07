Students and staff at Bryan ISD spread holiday cheer at the Brazos Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD played a heavy role in KBTX’s 28th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

Wednesday morning, students and staff festively kickoffed the morning serving at the Brazos Center. Some students performed in the parade and others dressed up in costumes such as food items.

Navarro Elementary School Counselor, Katie Gee, says the food drive is the perfect way to showcase one of its core values.

“We got to send our third graders as a choir to sing in the background as cars were driving through this morning. it is so fun to hear their comments and just see how thankful they are just start singing along with them and join them in the spirit of giving,” she said.

Third grader, Jaylah Childs, says she was excited to sing at the Brazos Center Wednesday morning. She said that she hopes the donations will “help people who don’t have a lot of money,” she said.

Bryan ISD collected donations for the entire month of November. In total, they collected about 7,000 pounds, 900 boxes, and two truckloads of donations for the food bank.

“We had the opportunity to take some teachers, and our administration and some of our kids, just our leadership kids that have great character quality and worked hard, gathering cans of food and helping collect and count food,” said Gee. “I’m just so grateful that our kids have an opportunity to get to do kind of that hands-on work, they get to go through that process of collecting cans and gathering the cans and then also going through the final step of giving them and delivering them to the trucks and so it’s just a great opportunity that even our youngest students have the opportunity to join in on.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.