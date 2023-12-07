Texas A&M Baseball announces 2024 non-conference slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball announced its non-conference slate to complete its 2024 schedule Thursday.

The Aggies open the season with an eight-game homestand highlighted by weekend series against McNeese (Feb. 16-18) and Wagner (Feb. 23-25). A&M’s first road trip takes place at Globe Life Park, against Arizona State (March 1 and 3) and USC (March 2). Texas A&M also hosts Rhode Island (March 8-10) for its final non-conference series of the year.

Blue Bell Park hosts midweek games against Incarnate Word (Feb. 20), Lamar (Feb. 27), Texas Southern (March 6), Sam Houston (March 12), Prairie View A&M (March 20), Houston Christian (March 26), UTSA (April 9), Air Force (April 16), Houston (April 23), Tarleton State (April 30) and Rice (May 7).

Texas A&M will take on Texas (March 5) and Texas State (April 2) in non-conference road games.

The Aggies previously announced their SEC slate with conference home series against Mississippi State (March 21-23), Auburn (March 28-30), Vanderbilt (April 12-14), Georgia (April 26-28) and Arkansas (May 16-18).

The SEC Tournament returns to its familiar home at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium from May 21-26.

For the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.