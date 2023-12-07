Three Aggies Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Chase Bisontis, Rueben Owens and Tauren York have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. Bisontis earned offensive line honors, Owens garnered running back recognition and York won linebacker distinction.

Bisontis started at right tackle in all 12 games of his freshman campaign for the Maroon & White. He was one of three Aggie offensive linemen to start each game that allowed 2.0 sacks or less in eight games. The Ramsey, New Jersey, native helped the Aggie rushing attack rack up over 200 yards in wins over Auburn (209), Arkansas (204) and Mississippi State (246). He helped the offense record three 300-plus yard passing games, while allowing 2.0 sacks or less with 40-plus passing attempts against Miami, ULM and Ole Miss.

Owens appeared in all 12 games, including four starts in his rookie season at Texas A&M. He was second on the team with 692 all-purpose yards, including 359 yards rushing, 101 receiving yards and 232 kick return yards. Owens ranked second in all-purpose yards in the SEC among true freshmen and third among all freshmen, while also ranking second in the class in rushing yards. The El Campo, Texas, native recorded two games with 100-plus all-purpose yards against Miami (103) and ACU (124). He showcased his running abilities against ACU when he rushed 18 times for 106 yards and one score to become the first Aggie freshman running back to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark since De’Von Achane in the 2021 Orange Bowl.

York started all 12 games of his debut season in Aggieland at mike linebacker and was second on the team only to Edgerrin Cooper with 66 tackles on the year, good for second nationally among Power 5 true freshman linebackers. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked fourth on the team and 23rd in the league. The Temple, Texas, native led the team in tackles in three games this season, including a career-high 11 takedowns in the win over Auburn, the first SEC game of his career.

