UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain
Commissioners have listened to concerned residents at meetings, pushing for the county to move...
Increase in election audits brings no discrepancies, leaders hope to increase trust
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024