Wrangle in the December deals at Texas Rose Boutique

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the Texas Rose Boutique team is in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, you can still shop December deals!

Get rodeo ready year-round with their selection of arena wear.

“All of the Cowgirls, all the kids in the show rings, come get your button downs here. Come get the jeans you need. We’re definitely your stop for that all year long,” Owner, Sami Jo Catalena said.

If you’re looking for the perfect fit for your next country concert, Texas Rose Boutique has that too!

“We definitely have you covered. If you want something fun and easy to wear or if you want something a little more high end, we can cover all of your bases,” Catalena said.

There’s a new deal every day throughout the month of December, so now is the best time to shop for those holiday gifts!

Check out the daily deals calendar here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.