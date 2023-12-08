Blinn Paramedic Program recognizes 12 graduates with pinning ceremony

Real-world scenarios prepare students to serve the community and save lives
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dozen Blinn students are ready to serve their community and save lives.

Blinn College’s Paramedic Program recognized 12 graduates with a pinning ceremony held at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M-RELLIS.

Each graduate earned their paramedic technology certificate or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Associate in Applied Science degree, which qualifies them for entry-level paramedic positions and can be applied toward a bachelor’s degree.

Blinn’s Paramedic Program includes basic and clinical emergency medical technician, emergency pharmacology, clinical emergency medical services, trauma management, cardiology, medical emergencies, and EMS operations.

