Brothers turn dream into reality, open Exotik Eatz restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - About two years ago, Brian Bisor and his brother Andre Bisor opened the Exotik Eatz food truck. It wasn’t hard to catch them around the local area serving unique foods like deep-fried crab legs and pineapple bowls.

Even with the success of the food truck, their goal was to eventually open a restaurant.

That dream has now turned into reality, and the two are opening the Exotik Eatz restaurant Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s located at 308 East Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan.

“We put our everything into this spot and just to have the people popping up before the actual grand opening, that’s a good feeling,” Brian Bisor said. “It feels like it’s going to be a good success.”

Exotik Eatz’s menu will have some of the food truck’s staples like fried fish and pineapple bowls but more soul food will be featured. Those options include fried pork chops, fried ribs and oxtails. Brian Bisor said another menu item to look out for is the wings.

“We actually smoke them on the grill first, then we fry them, so you get a crunch and a smoke flavor,” Brian Bisor said. “I mean that’s just what Exotik Eatz stands for.”

The Bisor brothers said the inspiration behind their cooking came from their grandmother.

“We both watched our grandmother cook for a multitude of people and it was all out of love,” Andre Bisor said. “I think when you cook out of love, you get a great response from it.”

The Exotik Eatz owners are BCS natives and said they’re grateful for the love and support from their support system including family and fellow church members.

“We’re really excited to make them happy and to make them proud of what we’ve come up with,” Brian Bisor said.

To keep up with the restaurant, you can follow it on Facebook.

