Casey Dacus announces resignation at Navasota ISD

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - After six seasons at Navasota ISD, serving as the district’s athletic director and head football coach, Casey Dacus has turned in his resignation to superintendent Stu Musick.

Friday morning Dacus told his players that he was stepping down to entertain other employment opportunities both in public education and in the private sector.

Casey attended elementary school in the Navasota Independent School District while his father Mike was the Athletic Director in the district serving as both the head football coach and boys’ head basketball coach.

Casey returned ‘home’ to be the district’s AD and Head Football Coach in 2018 after seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Graham (2010-2017). Prior to that he was the O.C. at Abilene Cooper for three years.

During Coach Dacus’ six seasons with the Rattlers he had an overall record of 36-31. He guided Navasota to the playoffs four times winning the district championship three times (2018, 2019, and 2020).

