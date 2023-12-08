Classroom Champion Alexis Macik of Snook High School

Snook, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Alexis Macik. The Snook High School senior has a 5.1 grade point average and ranks first in her class.

Alexis is on the A honor roll and has completed 27 dual credit hours with more to come. She’s active in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, participates in Snook 4H, 4-H Exchange, FFA, NHS, Student Council and Burleson County Council. She also shows rabbits at the Burleson County Fair.

“Hard work dedication are just something that she’s practiced so much that it almost seems like she just does it with ease. Over the years, she has grown to be one of the people that a lot of people here look up to. Students and adults.” said math teacher Michelle Bond.

Athletically, Alexis plays volleyball, basketball, softball, and runs track for the Bluejays.

She has earned Academic All-District, 1st Team All District Honors, and was named Snook Female MVP. Alexis also qualified for regional track in shot put and disc and helped the Bluejays take 1st Team All-District.

“She’s not just focused on her own individual success. She truly wants the best for the entire team. And because of that, she works harder as an individual in her own growth. She’s got that hunger and that desire and that grit to get better.” said Head Basketball Coach Meagan Mitchell.

“It’ll be worth it. I know. like all this work, all this work from putting in all these organizations I’m involved in, it’ll pay out in the end and help me in college and help me grow as a person.” said Classroom Champion Alexis Macik.

Alexis plans on attending Texas A&M Mays Business School and major in marketing.

Congratulations to Alexis Macik of Snook High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

