Enjoy National Cotton Candy day with S.O.S. Cotton Candy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the sweetest and softest desserts is being celebrated.

National Cotton Candy Day took place on Thursday and S.O.S. Cotton Candy brought some tasty options they sell including a cotton candy cake.

Co-owner Sam Kotch says they have over 50 different flavors of cotton candy.

“We make everything from your standard pink and blue all the way up to pickle and cucumber Serrano. It’s not really what people think of when they think fair cotton candy.”

