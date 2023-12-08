Enjoy National Cotton Candy day with S.O.S. Cotton Candy

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the sweetest and softest desserts is being celebrated.

National Cotton Candy Day took place on Thursday and S.O.S. Cotton Candy brought some tasty options they sell including a cotton candy cake.

Co-owner Sam Kotch says they have over 50 different flavors of cotton candy.

“We make everything from your standard pink and blue all the way up to pickle and cucumber Serrano. It’s not really what people think of when they think fair cotton candy.”

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

You can click here to order any products from S.O.S. Cotton Candy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Franklin Lions win semifinal game over Edna
Franklin beats Edna 52-14 and will get a chance to 3-peat next week
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

Latest News

Milk and Cookies with Santa
Have milk and cookies with Santa and the Bryan Fire Department
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Milk and Cookies with Santa
milk and cookies
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Enjoy National Cotton Candy day with S.O.S. Cotton Candy