Focus at Four: Expert discusses emission regulations and the Texas oil industry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday the Biden administration finalized a rule aimed at reducing methane emissions.

This means that oil and gas operators in Texas will have to heavily reduce how much methane is released from equipment in oil fields, and one of the biggest producers of this gas is Texas.

Professor Gunnar Schade joined us on First News at Four today to discuss why some companies have been hesitant to take this on in the past.

“It is initially a cost thing. You have to initially invest some money in those activities but they’re not paying off in the short term, they pay off over several years,” said Schade.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.