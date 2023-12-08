Franklin beats Edna 52-14 and will get a chance to 3-peat next week

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - Devyn Hidrogo scored four first half touchdowns as the Franklin Lions won their Class 3A Division I State Semifinal Game in convincing fashion 52-14 over Edna Thursday night at CFU Stadium.

FINAL: Franklin 52, Edna 14



Franklin is headed back to the 3A-I state championship with the chance at a third straight title. #txhsfb @FranklinISD @FranklinLionFB pic.twitter.com/n820R6OHOy — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) December 8, 2023

The game was a rematch of last year’s Class 3A Division 1 State Semifinal game and Franklin scored 17 first quarter points to set the tone and not allow the Cowboys to even consider revenge.

The Lions jumped out to a 38-0 first half lead and cruised to a 52-14 victory.

Franklin will have a chance to successfully defend their back to back state championships next Thursday at 3 p.m. in the State Championship game against Malakoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Malakoff beat Brock Thursday night 38-31.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.