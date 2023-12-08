Grill and chill this Christmas with Texas Grill Supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Grill Supply is your local one-stop-shop for all things grilling and chilling!

Specializing in BBQ grills and accessories, outdoor kitchen design and build services, and outdoor entertainment, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy at Texas Grill Supply.

“What makes us unique and stand apart from other places in town is the fact that we grill daily,” Owner, Kristi Shryock, said. “We’ve had a Big Green Egg for 25 years.”

If a grill or outdoor entertainment center is too big of a gift this time around, they also have smaller items for your stocking stuffers!

“Let us help you find that perfect gift. We have gift sets ready to go. Whether it’s a grandchild that you love making s’mores with or the husband or son-in-law to buy an accessory or cocktail smoker for, we can help,” Shryok said.

