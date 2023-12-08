Have milk and cookies with Santa and the Bryan Fire Department

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the fourth holiday season, the Bryan Fire Department is hosting Milk and Cookies with Santa!

Originally the event was for first responders and their families, but now they’ve opened it up to the public as a way to spend some quality time together.

“It originally started out as just to bring families together and say hey, you know, we want to give you something back that you give every year, so we appreciate you,” said Fire Chaplain Ernest Upchurch.

There will be free photo opportunities, prize drawings, Christmas carolers and of course Santa Claus himself!

The event will be located at the Bryan Central Fire Station, happening from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

