Honoring sacrifice: Veterans group recognizes Purple Heart recipient after 56-year wait

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Saturnino Carpio, a veteran from the Brazos Valley, was recently awarded the Purple Heart, marking a significant recognition more than five decades after he was injured during a search and destroy mission in South Vietnam.

After 20,480 days of asking for help, he was finally recognized and his service record was corrected in a letter from the Department of the Army in November.

Thursday members of a local veterans group took a moment to honor their fellow serviceman.

The ceremony was hosted by the Dennis Muth Memorial PTSW Anger Management Group outside the Feed Barn and included guest speakers, a poem from a fellow Vietnam veteran and words of thanks from the honoree himself.

Veterans Group recognizes Purple Heart recipient after 56 year wait (KBTX)

The group also held a special moment when they each held the Purple Heart and formally presented the honor to him.

The long-awaited recognition comes 56 years after the ambush that left Carpio wounded and eight members of his platoon injured on October 22, 1967. Carpio sustained injuries to his chest, groin, right foot, left eye, and both legs.

To be eligible for a Purple Heart, service members must have suffered a wound that meets two conditions: The injury must have occurred as a direct or indirect result of enemy action, and the wound necessitated treatment by a medical officer at the time of the incident.

Carpio’s combat injuries went unnoticed by the Army for 56 years, despite receiving treatment in military hospitals for the near-death experience.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.