Howdy Holidays market returns to Northgate

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 60 vendors in our area will have the opportunity to sell some of their goods just in time for Christmas.

Howdy Holidays is returning for its fourth time and vendors will be all around Northgate.

Events Coordinator for Visit College Station Casey Barone says the city always enjoys helping out small businesses and the market has grown significantly since it began.

“It really brings joy to me because just getting to help them out just slightly and they’re helping me as well,” Barone said. “So I’m just really excited to be a part of that for them.”

There will also be kids activities and hot chocolate courtesy of Amazon Prime Air Delivery Service.

Visitors will be able to park for free in the Northgate parking garage.

