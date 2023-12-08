The impact of the 28th annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wants to thank everyone who made Wednesday’s 28th annual Food for Families Food Drive a big success.

Money and food donations are totaling up to the equivalent of more than 531 thousand pounds of food. They’re still counting, but more than 230 thousand dollars was donated across seven collection areas.

Early numbers as of Wednesday at 7:00 PM reveal $127,913.00 was donated at the Brazos Center along with 83,825 pounds of food.

$58,080.00 was donated in Burleson County along with 8,663 pounds of food. Washington County reported $6,080.00 with 9,552 pounds of food. Grimes county brought in $10,978.00 with 9,755 pounds of food. In Grimes County, $10,978.00 was donated along with 9,755 pounds of food. We are still waiting for how much money was donated in Madison county. They report 3,685 pounds of food. In Hearne, $1,700.00 was donated along with 743 pounds of food. Franklin reports $2,955.00. We are also still waiting for how many pounds of food they received.

“If you are someone who needs to go visit, and you need food, I can say with confidence they have food right now which is a great thing to be able to say,” said Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Teresa Mangapora.

She says food donations were down from last year, most likely because food prices are up. But she says people made up for it with monetary donations.

The money donated at all locations goes to food pantries as a credit they can use at the food bank.

“The impact for those food pantries, depending on which county, is huge,” said Mangapora. “For instance in Burleson County, those three food banks could be utilizing the food and the funds that gets them food here, the whole year. Same for Sunshine in Madison. It’s foundational. They know what they have going forward for that year going forward. And that if you are in this business of nonprofit where it’s not always for sure you are going to have what you need to do your mission, that is the kind of security you can’t buy.

Despite the influx, donations no matter how small, are always needed. You can still donate online, as well as designate to which county you want it to benefit.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur

Latest News

Veterans Group recognizes Purple Heart recipient after 56 year wait
Honoring sacrifice: Veterans group recognizes Purple Heart recipient after 56-year wait
Texas A&M Menorah lighting
Texas A&M marked the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of their Menorah
Thursday Weather Update - December 7
Commissioners have listened to concerned residents at meetings, pushing for the county to move...
Increase in election audits brings no discrepancies, leaders hope to increase trust