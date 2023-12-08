The impact of the 28th annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wants to thank everyone who made Wednesday’s 28th annual Food for Families Food Drive a big success.

Money and food donations are totaling up to the equivalent of more than 531 thousand pounds of food. They’re still counting, but more than 230 thousand dollars was donated across seven collection areas.

Early numbers as of Wednesday at 7:00 PM reveal $127,913.00 was donated at the Brazos Center along with 83,825 pounds of food.

$58,080.00 was donated in Burleson County along with 8,663 pounds of food. Washington County reported $6,080.00 with 9,552 pounds of food. Grimes county brought in $10,978.00 with 9,755 pounds of food. In Grimes County, $10,978.00 was donated along with 9,755 pounds of food. We are still waiting for how much money was donated in Madison county. They report 3,685 pounds of food. In Hearne, $1,700.00 was donated along with 743 pounds of food. Franklin reports $2,955.00. We are also still waiting for how many pounds of food they received.

“If you are someone who needs to go visit, and you need food, I can say with confidence they have food right now which is a great thing to be able to say,” said Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Teresa Mangapora.

She says food donations were down from last year, most likely because food prices are up. But she says people made up for it with monetary donations.

The money donated at all locations goes to food pantries as a credit they can use at the food bank.

“The impact for those food pantries, depending on which county, is huge,” said Mangapora. “For instance in Burleson County, those three food banks could be utilizing the food and the funds that gets them food here, the whole year. Same for Sunshine in Madison. It’s foundational. They know what they have going forward for that year going forward. And that if you are in this business of nonprofit where it’s not always for sure you are going to have what you need to do your mission, that is the kind of security you can’t buy.

Despite the influx, donations no matter how small, are always needed. You can still donate online, as well as designate to which county you want it to benefit.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.