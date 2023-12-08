Man with lengthy criminal past sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man convicted of stabbing two people at a College Station bar in February of 2022 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Frank Hernandez III was sentenced by Judge David Hilburn Friday following a guilty verdict from a jury in the 361st district court Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, on February 19, 2022, College Station police responded to a local bar for calls of a stabbing in progress. Police located two victims who were both stabbed in the chest area and rushed to the hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses on the scene who said a verbal altercation turned physical. Cell phone video showed the suspect leaving when one of the victims was on the ground being beaten by the suspect’s brother.

Police in Bexar County arrested Hernandez after he was driving the wrong way on a highway. Deputies found him high on cocaine and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance and the Brazos County warrant.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors presented the court with Hernandez’s lengthy criminal history which included convictions for domestic violence and federal drug charges.

