Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Marvin Tate, a former member of Texas A&M’s ‘Junction Boys’ football teams, athletic director, and Bryan Mayor, passed away on Thursday.

According to history provided by Texas A&M, Tate excelled in both football and baseball during his time at Abilene High School. A two-time all-state selection in football, he also showcased his skills as an all-state catcher for the state finalist baseball team. Tate committed to playing football under the guidance of Texas A&M head coach Raymond George and played for the Aggies from 1951-1954.

In 1955, Tate earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Personnel Management from Texas A&M. Following graduation, he dedicated the next 12 years to business in the Houston area, collaborating with IBM and Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis.

Tate returned to the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M as Associate Athletic Director in 1967 and served as Athletic Director from 1978-1981.

He also played a crucial role in the expansion of Kyle Field’s third deck during his tenure and the construction of the athletic dorm Cain Hall and the baseball stadium Olsen Field.

Tate entered the private sector after his athletic career. It was there he served as the Mayor of Bryan from 1985-1995, overseeing the acquisition of a former church building that still serves as the city’s municipal building.

Tate became a Bryan councilman in 1983 and then the mayor in April 1985, serving until May 1995. His tenure of ten years and one month makes him the second-longest-serving mayor in Bryan’s history.

The Marvin Tate Coordination Complex Center in Downtown Bryan, which serves as the home of the Brazos Transit District, proudly bears his name. This facility was inaugurated in 2022.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

