Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur

Latest News

This Sunday, come join Toys for Tots at their Holiday Acoustic Jam, where local and statewide...
Toys for Tots Holiday Acoustic Jam set for Sunday
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023