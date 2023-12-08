Shop local at the Holiday Night Bazaar Friday

The Local is a weekly artisan market on Tuesday evenings at Lake Walk
The Local is a weekly artisan market on Tuesday evenings at Lake Walk(Lake Walk Facebook)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season to shop local!

Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., The Local at Lake Walk is hosting a holiday market. The Holiday Night Bazaar will feature over 50 vendors as well as live music.

The Local is a weekly, outdoor market featured local artisan vendors. It is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr in Bryan.

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Franklin Lions win semifinal game over Edna
Franklin beats Edna 52-14 and will get a chance to 3-peat next week
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Navasota ISD Education foundation awards nearly $30,000 in classroom, campus grants
The GiveJoy Foundation is partnering with Bryan ISD for this year’s Grow and Give Back Holiday...
Volunteers needed for Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive
Casper is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Casper
St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction
St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline