Shop local at the Holiday Night Bazaar Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season to shop local!

Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., The Local at Lake Walk is hosting a holiday market. The Holiday Night Bazaar will feature over 50 vendors as well as live music.

The Local is a weekly, outdoor market featured local artisan vendors. It is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr in Bryan.

The event is free to attend.

