Shop local at the Holiday Night Bazaar Friday

Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season to shop local!
Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., The Local at Lake Walk is hosting a holiday market. The Holiday Night Bazaar will feature over 50 vendors as well as live music.
The Local is a weekly, outdoor market featured local artisan vendors. It is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr in Bryan.
The event is free to attend.
