Shop local with The BEE Community this holiday season

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Through the handcrafting of products in a variety of enterprises, The BEE Community exists to provide meaningful work and a place of belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

BEE artisans craft high quality products like soaps, candles, dog treats, stationery and jewelry.

The best part is, you can purchase all of the items they create!

Check out The BEE Community store online here or in-person Monday through Thursday from 9am to 4pm and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

This Saturday, December 9, The BEE Community will be open for a special holiday shopping extravaganza. You can get all of your Christmas list goodies here!

It’s also fudge season! You can buy freshly made fudge to bring to your next holiday party.

