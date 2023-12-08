Smith, Jackson declare for NFL Draft

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate Ainias Smith and senior McKinnley Jackson both declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Smith announced that he will help coach in the Texas Bowl on December 27. The do-it-all receiver was already not going to play in the bowl game after suffering an injury in the regular season finale against LSU. He finishes his career with the Aggies with 2407 receiving yards (7th all-time at Texas A&M), 19 receiving touchdowns (5th all-time), 405 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, 360 yards on kick returns, and 836 yards on punt returns (6th all-time) for a couple of scores. Smith’s 4008 all-purpose yards are 8th all-time at Texas A&M.

Jackson was one of the anchors on a stout defensive line during his time in Aggieland. He finishes his career with 91 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries. Jackson was a team captain in every game the past two years.

