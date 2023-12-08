Texas A&M marked the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of their Menorah

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The lighting of the Menorah took place on the campus of Texas A&M University Thursday night.

The event was hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center outside Rudder Plaza. The event was open to members of the community and students.

Texas A&M President, Mark Welsh, was in attendance.

“Anytime Aggies can come together and celebrate things that are common to them, it’s a great event. And of course, the Jewish community here at A&M is a very vibrant community, it is very active and there’s just a lot of great Aggies in it,” said Welsh.

Rabi Yossi Lazaroff, the campus Rabbi Director, said the message of the Menorah is a universal symbol of light conquering the darkness.

“A lot of these students are taking time from their study breaks just to celebrate and feel part of something bigger than themselves at a time. Some young Jews feel alienated and uncomfortable with what’s going on globally, this is a reminder that light will win. goodness and kindness will win,” she said.

Thursday night is the first night of Hanukkah and it will be celebrated for eight days.

The Chabad Jewish Center will have events every single night of Hanukkah for students to attend.

