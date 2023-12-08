Texas A&M’s Allotment for TaxAct Texas Bowl Sold Out

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football and the 12th Man Foundation have sold out of their allotment of tickets to the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 22 Oklahoma State.

To purchase tickets located near Texas A&M’s designated sections, visit 12thMan.com/bowltickets.

The 2023 Texas Bowl is the 44th bowl selection for Texas A&M and its fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl. The Aggies hold a 2-1 record playing in the Texas Bowl, as well as a 3-2 record in Houston bowls, and are 3-1 all-time in NRG Stadium.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, as former conference mates in the Southwest and Big 12 Conferences, have a long history of memorable games dating back to 1913. The two teams have played 28 times with the Aggies holding an 18-10 advantage in the series. The Aggies and Cowboys played annually as members of the Big 12 from 1996-2011 with A&M holding a 10-6 advantage.

