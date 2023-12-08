Toys for Tots Holiday Acoustic Jam set for Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Sunday, Dec. 10, come join Toys for Tots at their Holiday Acoustic Jam, where local and statewide musicians come together to raise toys for Brazos Valley children.

Bucky Bachmeyer, Coordinator of the Brazos Valley Toys for Tots said that the deadline for giving is coming up, and they always need more toys at this time of year.

“We do end donations on Sunday as well, so we’re coming to the end of the line. We could use all the donations we can get,” said Bachmeyer.

The event is at The 101, and admission is a new and unwrapped toy, or $5.

You can find out more about the event and the organization here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.