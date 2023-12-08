Toys for Tots Holiday Acoustic Jam set for Sunday

This Sunday, come join Toys for Tots at their Holiday Acoustic Jam, where local and statewide musicians come together to raise toys for Brazos Valley children.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Sunday, Dec. 10, come join Toys for Tots at their Holiday Acoustic Jam, where local and statewide musicians come together to raise toys for Brazos Valley children.

Bucky Bachmeyer, Coordinator of the Brazos Valley Toys for Tots said that the deadline for giving is coming up, and they always need more toys at this time of year.

“We do end donations on Sunday as well, so we’re coming to the end of the line. We could use all the donations we can get,” said Bachmeyer.

The event is at The 101, and admission is a new and unwrapped toy, or $5.

You can find out more about the event and the organization here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Texas A&M Menorah lighting
Texas A&M celebrates first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of Menorah
Thursday Weather Update - December 7
Commissioners have listened to concerned residents at meetings, pushing for the county to move...
Increase in election audits brings no discrepancies, leaders hope to increase trust