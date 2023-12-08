Treat of the Day: AMCHS Speech and Debate Success

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated High School Speech and Debate team had a busy week, and they participated in a full week of tournaments.

The Congressional Debate team went all the way to the state capitol and competed with over 200 students, with multiple students placing, being finalists, and even being state qualifiers in their various categories.

Congratulations on your accomplishments!

