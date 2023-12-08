Washington-on-the-Brazos to hold a Candlelight Christmas

Sip a hot cup of cider, cozy up to the fire, and begin your holiday season at the state historic site
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time for an 1850′s Christmas at Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic Site this weekend.

The Candlelight Christmas event will run Dec. 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as costumed interpreters bring to life the festivities of the season with musket-fire, music, dancing and more.

Step into the historic home of the last President of the Republic, Dr. Anson Jones, as the family enjoys their Christmas gathering. Visit the plantation’s quarter to hear how the enslaved at Barrington experienced the season.

Parking will be at the Visitor Center and groups of 20 will leave every 15 minutes from the entrance of Barrington Plantation.

Tickets can be purchased for $10.50 here. Kids 5 and under are free.

