Weekend Gardener: Live Christmas tree options

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you still need a Christmas tree, there are several options to consider.

“We often think of artificial or one that’s already cut, but you can also have a living Christmas tree and I’ve brought in a couple of examples,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

The first one Fry highlighted is the Italian Stone Pine.

“This can actually be planted here locally and it will become a large tree, but it’s a nice little thing to have and it smells good,” said Fry.

She says a normal rosemary can also be cut into a special shape this season.

“It’s been cut into a topiary, which is a beautiful shape of Christmas tree,” said Fry. “It can also be planted and it can be used for culinary purposes so extra bonus.”

Fry says a Norfolk Island Pine is also a good option.

“It can get very large and in its native surrounding, it can be very large, a huge tree. But for this guy, you’ll probably want to keep this as a house plant,” she said.

“Any of these can be decorated with Christmas lights, maybe some small ornaments depending on the weight of them. That’s just a nice little touch that you can maybe plant and have that memory year after year or have it in your house for a while.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite state’s ban
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack
The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man

Latest News

Casey Dacus coaching at Navasota ISD. He guided the Rattlers to a trio of district...
Casey Dacus announces resignation at Navasota ISD
This Sunday, come join Toys for Tots at their Holiday Acoustic Jam, where local and statewide...
Toys for Tots Holiday Acoustic Jam set for Sunday
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023