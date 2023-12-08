Weekend Gardener: Live Christmas tree options

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you still need a Christmas tree, there are several options to consider.

“We often think of artificial or one that’s already cut, but you can also have a living Christmas tree and I’ve brought in a couple of examples,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

The first one Fry highlighted is the Italian Stone Pine.

“This can actually be planted here locally and it will become a large tree, but it’s a nice little thing to have and it smells good,” said Fry.

She says a normal rosemary can also be cut into a special shape this season.

“It’s been cut into a topiary, which is a beautiful shape of Christmas tree,” said Fry. “It can also be planted and it can be used for culinary purposes so extra bonus.”

Fry says a Norfolk Island Pine is also a good option.

“It can get very large and in its native surrounding, it can be very large, a huge tree. But for this guy, you’ll probably want to keep this as a house plant,” she said.

“Any of these can be decorated with Christmas lights, maybe some small ornaments depending on the weight of them. That’s just a nice little touch that you can maybe plant and have that memory year after year or have it in your house for a while.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.