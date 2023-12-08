Wind blows every which way as a strong front brings us back to winter Saturday

Small chance for a thunderstorm or two Saturday afternoon
By Max Crawford and Berkeley Taylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday will give us a quick return to springtime temperatures and short sleeves, before colder air plunges into the Brazos Valley later in the day on Saturday in the wake of a cold front.

A strong low pressure system is actively forming on the front range of the Rocky Mountains, pulling in oodles of Gulf moisture through the state of Texas. While that system strengthens, we’re set to get pretty breezy on Friday, and stay that way right through the weekend.

The aforementioned breeze will bring in quite a bit of moisture here at the surface, and you’ll feel that as early as today. All said, though, we should manage to keep high temperatures to only about 80 degrees Friday afternoon. Saturday starts even stuffier, and we’ll be well on our way to 80 until...

...Cold front time.

Saturday’s front brings a gust of northerly winds, and a return to the winter chill we have had for most of the month. While there will be a brief window for some rain and even an isolated storm, right now, the big story with this system looks to be the wind and the temperature plunge.

The latest PinPoint model data is in line with our thinking that overall accumulations of rain will be low and isolated, though we won’t rule out the possibility of a quick thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon, especially across our eastern counties. Should a storm beat the odds and develop, some strong wind gusts (more than the 30mph+ gusts we’ll see with the front) will be a possibility before things stabilize into Saturday night.

Running (or watching someone run) on Sunday in the B/CS Marathon? It is set to be CHILLY. Wind chills in the 30s take us through the race, but sunshine and calming winds will make Sunday a much more enjoyable afternoon, provided you’ve got an extra layer.

