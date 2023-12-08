Women’s Basketball Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Robert Morris

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on Robert Morris on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. inside of Reed Arena.

The Aggies (8-1) are on a six-game win streak behind their No. 9 ranked scoring defense and No. 12 ranked field goal percentage defense. A&M is giving up only 50.6 points per game and are holding opponents to shooting just 32.8% from the field. The Maroon & White is also ranked No. 9 in the nation in rebounds per game (46.9).

Lauren Ware has been an integral part of the Aggies’ defensive success this year. She has a team-high five double-doubles and is ranked No. 12 in blocks per game (2.7) in the country. Janiah Barker is just behind Ware in double-doubles with four, making the pair the only teammates in the nation with at least four double-doubles. Endyia Rogers has been key in orchestrating the A&M offense, ranking No. 14 in the nation in assist-to-turnover-ratio (3.45).

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $3 (Youth) and $5 (Adult) are available in advance HERE or on gameday.

BASKETBALL BOGO: Bring your Dec. 10 men’s basketball ticket to the ticket window for free admission.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the new and improved Fan Zone opens one hour before tipoff and includes games, giveaways, face painting and more.

12TH MAN REWARDS: 12th Man Rewards is a free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics’ events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches. The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the game.

The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Additionally, Flex Packs are available as well through the 12th Man Foundation.

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women's basketball.

