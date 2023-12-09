Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Casper

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Casper is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 8.

Casper is about 3 years old. According to his foster family, he is one easy-going pup and he loves to snuggle.

Planning a trip to Santa’s Wonderland? On Saturday, Dec. 9, 100 percent of all hot cocoa sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane. The shelter will also be there with free adoptions. Learn more here.

Take a look at Casper and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

