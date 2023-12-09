Bryan ISD Education Foundation donates gift card to teachers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday teachers at Jane Long Intermediate School received Amazon Gift Cards from Bryan ISD’s Education Foundation.
According to the school district, a total of $100,000 was donated by the foundation to all of its full-time classroom teachers.
The district said the money was raised during the Hometown Reunion Event.
