College Station man arrested on child pornography charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested Friday morning for possessing child pornography.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office assisted The Pflugerville Police Department with the execution of their arrest and search warrant for child pornography at a home located in College Station.

Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33, was taken into custody for possession of child pornography. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office found Dawson had additional images of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

