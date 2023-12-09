College Station man arrested on child pornography charges

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested Friday morning for possessing child pornography.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office assisted The Pflugerville Police Department with the execution of their arrest and search warrant for child pornography at a home located in College Station.

Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33, was taken into custody for possession of child pornography. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office found Dawson had additional images of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Franklin Lions win semifinal game over Edna
Franklin beats Edna 52-14 and will get a chance to 3-peat next week
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

Latest News

Bryan ISD logo
Bryan ISD Education Foundation donates gift card to teachers
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Navasota ISD Education foundation awards nearly $30,000 in classroom, campus grants
The GiveJoy Foundation is partnering with Bryan ISD for this year’s Grow and Give Back Holiday...
Volunteers needed for Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive
Casper is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Casper