Four Brazos Valley players represented in Six Man All-Star game

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday afternoon the Brazos Valley will be represented in Plano in a Six Man Private School All-Star game.

St. Joseph advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history and will send quarterback Marc Misler along with linebacker Jackson Carey. Allen Academy will send quarterback Ethan Lucas and the Brazos Valley Home School will be represented by linebacker Jake Pote. All four athletes will play together for the South team.

”Hopefully we get a W on Saturday, so I can end my career on a good note,” Lucas said. “It will be pretty special to see all the talent in this game,” Lucas added.

“It’s a blessing to come out here and showcase my ability alongside guys who also care for the sport as much as I do,” explained Pote. “God blessed me with these abilities and I love to show it one final time,” Pote added.

“We were already making school history this year by getting to that state semifinal game and winning the sis-on-six tournaments over the summer,” said Carey. “It’s really good to put our name on the map, and it helps a lot by putting two of us in this all-star game,” added Carey.

“We went pretty far. We made school history,” Misler said. “We didn’t get the state championship, but we did leave our mark on the school and that’s a great thing,” Misler added.

The All-Star game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Prestonwood Christian School in Plano. Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams will be the offensive coordinator for the South team while the Rams’ Alex Simpson will be the defensive coordinator.

