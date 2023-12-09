McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens
Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the...
Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say