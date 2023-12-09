No. 21 Aggies Face Stiff Challenge From Memphis Tigers

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s basketball (7-2) team faces a stiff challenge with 3 p.m. matchup against the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday at Reed Arena.

  • Memphis holds a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series against the Aggies, including a 83-79 conquest in last year’s matchup at the FedEx Forum.

PROMOTIONS UPDATE

  • HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday.
  • SANTA AT REED ARENA: Arrive to the game early to visit Santa in the Fan Zone located at the North entry of Reed Arena!
  • AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.
  • STUDENT GIVEAWAY: ‘23-’24 Reed Rowdies shirts available for ALL students in the Fan Zone.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

  • The game will be televised on ESPN2 with John Schriffen (play-by-play) and former Penn State and UCLA standout Jon Crispin (analyst) on the call.
  • The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

  • The first NET rankings of the year were released by the NCAA on 12/4. As of 12/8, the Aggies were No. 13 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC in NET, with their strength of schedule rated at No. 10 nationally.
  • Another NET notable: Texas A&M is the lone P5 team to have played more than 2 road games as of 12/7.
  • Texas A&M’s 62 first-half points vs. DePaul were second-most in program history. The Aggies didn’t have a turnover until 12:59 of the 2nd half and had just 4 for the entire game.
  • Texas A&M’s 17.7 offensive rebounds/game ranks No. 2 nationally and its 11.6 rebound margin leads the SEC and ranks No. 12 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game.
  • The 2nd-chance opportunities have led to 75 more FGA than A&M opponents in the 1st 9 games (8.3/G) and 39 more FGM (4.3/G).
  • Texas A&M ranks No. 2 nationally with a 45.8 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com. In fact, the Aggies are one of just seven teams over 40%. The Aggies rank No. 7 in Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (119.5).
  • Jace Carter has emerged as a mainstay of the rotation with 5 straight games with at least 23:00 of action (26.3 avg.) after not reaching 20:00 in the first 4 games of 2023-24.
  • Henry Coleman III has been a monster in the middle with a points/rebounds slash of 14.3/9.1. He has four double-doubles this season, which is tied for the SEC lead and tNo. 16 nationally.
  • Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 30 in offensive rebounds/G - Coleman (t8th/3.9 OR/G) and Andersson Garcia (t26th/3.4 OR/G).
  • Garcia leads the nation in offensive rebounding off the bench (minimum 8 games played). In fact, he’s one of  only 3 bench players averaging more than 3.0/G.
  • Wade Taylor IV is one of just eight DI players with at least 50 field goals, 40 assists and 15 steals.
  • After starting the first 81 games of his Texas A&M career, Tyrece Radford has now missed the Aggies’ past three games.

RANDOM NOTABLES:

  • Buzz Williams’ assistants have a combined 93 years of experience on his coaching staff, more than any other staff in the nation.
  • The Aggies have posted at least five “turkeys” in each of their last three games. A “turkey” in Aggie Basketball vernacular is making defensive stops on three straight possessions.
  • Texas A&M hit 14 3-pointers in its most recent game vs. DePaul, which was the second-most in school history and matched the most in the Buzz era.
  • The Aggies made the 14 treys on 31 3-point tries for a 45.2 shooting percentage, which was a school record with a minimum of 30 attempts.
  • The M&W suffered just 4 turnovers against DePaul, which was the lowest amount of the Buzz era.

