No. 21 Aggies Face Stiff Challenge From Memphis Tigers

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s basketball (7-2) team faces a stiff challenge with 3 p.m. matchup against the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday at Reed Arena.

Memphis holds a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series against the Aggies, including a 83-79 conquest in last year’s matchup at the FedEx Forum.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with John Schriffen (play-by-play) and former Penn State and UCLA standout Jon Crispin (analyst) on the call.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The first NET rankings of the year were released by the NCAA on 12/4. As of 12/8, the Aggies were No. 13 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC in NET, with their strength of schedule rated at No. 10 nationally.

Another NET notable: Texas A&M is the lone P5 team to have played more than 2 road games as of 12/7.

Texas A&M’s 62 first-half points vs. DePaul were second-most in program history. The Aggies didn’t have a turnover until 12:59 of the 2nd half and had just 4 for the entire game.

Texas A&M’s 17.7 offensive rebounds/game ranks No. 2 nationally and its 11.6 rebound margin leads the SEC and ranks No. 12 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game.

The 2nd-chance opportunities have led to 75 more FGA than A&M opponents in the 1st 9 games (8.3/G) and 39 more FGM (4.3/G).

Texas A&M ranks No. 2 nationally with a 45.8 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com . In fact, the Aggies are one of just seven teams over 40%. The Aggies rank No. 7 in Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (119.5).

Jace Carter has emerged as a mainstay of the rotation with 5 straight games with at least 23:00 of action (26.3 avg.) after not reaching 20:00 in the first 4 games of 2023-24.

Henry Coleman III has been a monster in the middle with a points/rebounds slash of 14.3/9.1. He has four double-doubles this season, which is tied for the SEC lead and tNo. 16 nationally.

Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 30 in offensive rebounds/G - Coleman (t8th/3.9 OR/G) and Andersson Garcia (t26th/3.4 OR/G).

Garcia leads the nation in offensive rebounding off the bench (minimum 8 games played). In fact, he’s one of only 3 bench players averaging more than 3.0/G.

Wade Taylor IV is one of just eight DI players with at least 50 field goals, 40 assists and 15 steals.