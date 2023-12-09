Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

BCS Marathon
BCS Marathon(BCS Marathon)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Organizers are getting ready for Sunday’s BCS Marathon.

You might have noticed Colgate Drive was closed Saturday from noon until 6 PM for set up. It will also be closed all Sunday morning until the race is over and clean up is one, which will be mid-afternoon.

The race starts near Post Oak Mall at Holleman and Dartmouth and will finish at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

However, there will be many other closures starting at 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Plus, on Saturday night at 10, Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will close in preparation.

Baylor Scott & White Health will serve as the title sponsor of the BCS Marathon for the 10th year.

