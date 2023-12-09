St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction

St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction
St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The staff at St. Joseph Health are flexing their creative muscles this holiday season. Their lobbies are filled with uniquely decorated Christmas trees, and they’re up for auction.

There are 55 decorated trees to pick from. The auction kicks off online on Dec. 11 and lasts until Dec. 14.

Market President, Kimberly Shaw, says the money that’s raised will go to help the employees of St. Joseph Health.

”This is a way for us to engage our employees and have an opportunity for them to showcase their amazing skills because they’re very talented at this. And also give back to them, and so it’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.

Shaw says the trees can be seen online, or you can come check them out in person.

They can be found in their locations in Bryan, College Station, Navasota, Caldwell, and Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Harry Jenkins
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man
Franklin Lions win semifinal game over Edna
Franklin beats Edna 52-14 and will get a chance to 3-peat next week
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Navasota ISD Education foundation awards nearly $30,000 in classroom, campus grants
The GiveJoy Foundation is partnering with Bryan ISD for this year’s Grow and Give Back Holiday...
Volunteers needed for Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive
Casper is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Casper
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline