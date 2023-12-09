St. Joseph Health organizes Christmas tree auction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The staff at St. Joseph Health are flexing their creative muscles this holiday season. Their lobbies are filled with uniquely decorated Christmas trees, and they’re up for auction.

There are 55 decorated trees to pick from. The auction kicks off online on Dec. 11 and lasts until Dec. 14.

Market President, Kimberly Shaw, says the money that’s raised will go to help the employees of St. Joseph Health.

”This is a way for us to engage our employees and have an opportunity for them to showcase their amazing skills because they’re very talented at this. And also give back to them, and so it’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.

Shaw says the trees can be seen online, or you can come check them out in person.

They can be found in their locations in Bryan, College Station, Navasota, Caldwell, and Madisonville.

