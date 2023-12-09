Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.

On December 5, around 10 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Willis High School about an assault that had occurred in the parking lot at the school.

According to the victim, he was assaulted by several individuals, including a student identified as Jevin Allen, 17, when they returned to the school after the Willis and Conroe game.

According to the coach, Jevin was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated Jevin and his family. Upon returning to Willis High School, Jevin and his family were waiting in the parking lot.

The coach went into the school, and when he went out into the parking lot, Jevin and his family were still there. As they approached the victim, they began a verbal confrontation, which led to Jevin punching the victim in the face.

Jevin’s brother, Jarrick Allen, 22, also began assaulting the coach. Another coach witnessed the assault and attempted to break it up along with several unidentified bystanders.

Once the fight broke up, both suspects fled the scene.

During the investigation, deputies reviewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, corroborating the victim’s facts.

Deputies noted the victim had injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault.

Deputies located both suspects and placed them under arrest for assault on a public servant, and transported them to the Montgomery County Jail. Jevin and Jarrick have since been released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting a $23,000 bond each.

