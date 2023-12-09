Volunteers needed for Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The GiveJoy Foundation is partnering with Bryan ISD for this year’s Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive.

The foundation said the drive benefits 300 children from 75 families within the school district. Those families are provided with a freshly prepared holiday meal and each child receives $100 worth of gifts.

Those interested in volunteering will have the opportunity on Saturday at the Bryan ISD Administration Building in the Board Room from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt will be provided.

Volunteers will help the organization shop for a family using a holiday wishlist, the foundation covers all the expenses. They will then return to the administration building to wrap and label the gifts and then deliver them, along with a meal bag to the families.

