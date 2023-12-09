With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline

Here’s how you can provide holiday magic to a local child in need.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army extended their Angel Tree donation deadline to Dec. 11 after 400 wish lists remained unfulfilled on the original deadline date.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to low-income families. Donors can “adopt” an angel by donating their wish list.

Captain Marianne Villanueva says the program gives hope to families in need, and they want to ensure every child has a present to open during the holidays.

”The Salvation Army wants to support and give hope to these families and kids and to give them a merry Christmas for them,” she said.

With the deadline extended from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, there are several ways you can make a difference.

You can no longer pick up Angel Tree tags in person, but angels are still available online.

“It’s just a good organization. It helps everybody. The kids at Christmas, it helps the families during the rest of the year,” Jennifer Cotton, a Salvation Army volunteer for over a decade, said.

Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse, located in the old Gold’s Gym at 3125 Texas Ave. The warehouse is closed on Sunday and closes from 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

If you’re unable to shop in person, you can also give online by donating the cost of an angel’s wish list, and a volunteer will do the shopping for you. You can also donate toys not on a child’s wish list, and monetary donations are always accepted.

“Whatever the donors give, believe me. It’s gonna be a huge impact for them during Christmas,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva is thankful for the community support as they work to provide Christmas for their angels, and hopes to see every child’s wish list filled.

“The impact for these kids. I mean, it is huge and it gets me emotional because it is amazing, amazing the love this community has for people,”

If you’re unable to drop off donations by Monday, contact marianne.villanueva@uss.salvationarmy.org to make arrangements.

