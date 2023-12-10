Brazos Valley athletes lead South team to Six-Man All-Star game win

St. Joseph's Bryant Hutka, Jackson Carey, Marc Mishler; BVCHEA's Jake Pote; Allen Academy's...
St. Joseph's Bryant Hutka, Jackson Carey, Marc Mishler; BVCHEA's Jake Pote; Allen Academy's Ethan Lucas(Adrian Adams)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KBTX) - Five athletes from the Brazos Valley represented the South team in a Six-Man Private School All-Star game, which they won 42-14 on Saturday afternoon at Prestonwood Christian School in Plano.

Allen Academy quarterback Ethan Lucas threw three touchdowns including one to St. Joseph’s Marc Mishler. BVCHEA’s Jake Pote was named the defensive player of the game. St. Joseph’s Jackson Carey and Bryant Hutka were also on the South squad.

This was the 20th edition of the All-Star game. Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams was the offensive coordinator for the South team, while Rams assistant Alex Simspon was the defensive coordinator.

BVCHEA's Jake Pote named Six-Man All-Star defensive player of the game
BVCHEA's Jake Pote named Six-Man All-Star defensive player of the game(Adrian Adams)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 7, 2023
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Two arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.
Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Former Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M icon Marvin Tate in the KBTX studios.
Remembering Marvin Tate: Texas A&M athletic legend, former Bryan Mayor

Latest News

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being out of playoff hunt to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season
Aggies Rout Robert Morris for Seventh Straight Win
Texas A&M Basketball
No. 21 Aggies Face Stiff Challenge From Memphis Tigers
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results