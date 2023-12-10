Brazos Valley athletes lead South team to Six-Man All-Star game win

PLANO, Texas (KBTX) - Five athletes from the Brazos Valley represented the South team in a Six-Man Private School All-Star game, which they won 42-14 on Saturday afternoon at Prestonwood Christian School in Plano.

Allen Academy quarterback Ethan Lucas threw three touchdowns including one to St. Joseph’s Marc Mishler. BVCHEA’s Jake Pote was named the defensive player of the game. St. Joseph’s Jackson Carey and Bryant Hutka were also on the South squad.

This was the 20th edition of the All-Star game. Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams was the offensive coordinator for the South team, while Rams assistant Alex Simspon was the defensive coordinator.

BVCHEA's Jake Pote named Six-Man All-Star defensive player of the game (Adrian Adams)

