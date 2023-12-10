Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59

Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59 on Sunday.

Charlton was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Rams (5-5). Ogheneyole Akuwovo and Joshua Rivera had eight points each.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (5-4) with 19 points and two steals. North Texas got 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and six blocks from Aaron Scott. Robert Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Two arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.
Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio
Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP
Griffin has 23 in Wyoming's 78-70 win over Stephen F. Austin
Hollingsworth's fast start, Ejim's double-double lead No. 23 Gonzaga women past Rice 80-72
Dallas Stars
Hintz scores twice as the Stars rally to beat the Capitals 5-4 in a shootout