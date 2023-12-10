ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Two arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.
Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee