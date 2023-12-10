Christmas was made possible for 86 families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A non-profit organization, The GiveJoy Foundation, partnered with Bryan ISD to make sure kids had presents under their tree this year.

Saturday morning, over 200 volunteers were in and out of the Target in Bryan making Christmas possible for about 300 kids from Bryan ISD.

Volunteers showed up, they were assigned a family, they shopped for that family, then wrapped their gifts for them.

The Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive made Christmas possible for 86 families this year.

Many community members helped make this possible, even children helped serve on their Saturday.

The volunteers were allowed to spend $100 per child in the family. The family also received a holiday meal as well.

“I feel like I just give the gift to her with kindness in my heart,” said volunteer Marley Curs.

Another little girl volunteer who said her name was Franki Coroado said “helping kids so they can have some things in their house.”

One of the organizers told me that a little boy received a bike this year and when he saw it he said, “Is this for me?” and started crying.

The organizers said seeing the smiles and reactions of the families makes it all worth it.

The GiveJoy Foundation has two locations, one in Bryan and Austin.

This was the 15th annual year of the Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive.

