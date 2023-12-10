DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 190 near Lakeside Grocery in Bryan. DPS says troopers arrived on the scene just around 2:30 p.m. They say a helicopter is also en route to assist.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we receive more information.

