DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery

DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 190 near Lakeside Grocery in Bryan. DPS says troopers arrived on the scene just around 2:30 p.m. They say a helicopter is also en route to assist.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we receive more information.

