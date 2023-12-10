Griffin has 23 in Wyoming's 78-70 win over Stephen F. Austin

Led by Sam Griffin's 23 points, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Stephen F
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Griffin’s 23 points helped Wyoming defeat Stephen F. Austin 78-70 on Saturday night.

Griffin had five rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-3). Akuel Kot scored 19 points, going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Kobe Newton had 14 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) were led in scoring by AJ Cajuste, who finished with 13 points and four steals. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points for SFA. Nana Antwi-Boasiako also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Two arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.
Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

Hollingsworth's fast start, Ejim's double-double lead No. 23 Gonzaga women past Rice 80-72
Dallas Stars
Hintz scores twice as the Stars rally to beat the Capitals 5-4 in a shootout
Houston Astros
Astros and catcher Victor Caratini finalize $12 million, 2-year contract
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys have done their part since losing to Eagles. Now it's back to high stakes in the rematch