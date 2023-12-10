Heads Up! Light freeze / frost expected by sunrise Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another light freeze is expected for much of the Brazos Valley Sunday night through sunrise Monday. While this is not the first of the season for much of the area, temperatures will impact tender plants and pets. Thermometers are expected to fall to or below 32° for anywhere from one to six hours, depending on where you are located.

FREEZE WARNING

The Austin / San Antonio National Weather Service office has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Lee County between 2 am and 9 am Monday, December 11th. No additional warnings are expected locally since the first freeze of the season has already occurred.

Lee County has been included in a FREEZE WARNING from 2am to 9am Monday (KBTX)

This freeze warning is included with a large area surrounding Austin, San Antonio, and the Hill Country. Lows west of I-35 could fall as low as the mid-20s.

WHY SO COLD OVERNIGHT?

A strong cold front passed through the Brazos Valley Saturday night, ushering in a colder, Canadian air mass. Calming wind, clear skies, and dry/cold air in place will allow overnight lows to fall quickly from Sunday’s 50-something-degree high temperatures.

Forecast lows Sunday night - sunrise Monday across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

While a technical freeze may be missed by a degree or two at official reporting stations -- such as Easterwood Airport for Bryan-College Station, in Navasota, and Huntsville -- it is likely backyard thermometers fall to or just below 32° for a few hours. This will particularly be the case for neighborhoods with more grass than concrete/asphalt and near city parks.

Temperatures will be cold enough across the entire area for a light frost to form on windshields, rooftops, and lawns.

WHAT SHOULD YOU PROTECT?

This will not be a hard freeze prompting you to protect all 4 P’s, but some will need to prepare ahead of turning in for the night.

PLANTS: Sensitive plants, potted plants, tropicals, and succulents should be covered or brought indoors. Any late fall vegetables that are still on the vine should be harvested by Sunday evening. Hardy plants, bushes, trees should be fine do NOT need to be protected.

PIPES: Exposed, outdoor pipes should be protected in areas where low temperatures are expected to fall to the mid/upper 20s. This particularly includes Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, and Houston Counties. Rural areas of Burleson, Brazos, Lee, Trinity, and Grimes Counties may want to take these precautions as well to be on the safe side. Indoor pipes/plumbing and outdoor faucets should be fine through the night and do NOT need protection.

PETS: Pets should be brought indoors or given a warm place to sleep/shelter. Blankets and heat lamps may need to be provided for some livestock.

“WARMER” LOWS AHEAD

This is the only freeze expected over the next ten days for the Brazos Valley. A south wind will help to hold highs to chilly, but seasonable low 40s Tuesday morning. Increased moisture and cloud cover eventually lead to a likely rain chance by the end of the week, but also only allow temperatures to fall to the upper 40s and low 50s from Wednesday through the weekend.

Monday is the only expected freeze / frost of the week for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

