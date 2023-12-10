Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A person was shot as a result of a possible road rage incident according to the office of Montgomery County Constable, Pct. 4.
The incident happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. along Highway 59 near the Grand Parkway in New Caney.
Deputies responded to shots fired. When they arrived, they found two vehicles that had driven off the roadway into a group of trees near the intersection.
According to a release from the office of Constable Kenneth Hayden, an occupant of one of the vehicles had a gunshot wound. Injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The person was initially treated by responding law enforcement and then taken to the hospital.
The release says initial reports reveal that this appears to have started as a road rage incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden thanks the Patton Village Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
