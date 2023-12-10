Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Montgomery County

Possible road rage incident
Possible road rage incident(MGN)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A person was shot as a result of a possible road rage incident according to the office of Montgomery County Constable, Pct. 4.

The incident happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. along Highway 59 near the Grand Parkway in New Caney.

Deputies responded to shots fired. When they arrived, they found two vehicles that had driven off the roadway into a group of trees near the intersection.

According to a release from the office of Constable Kenneth Hayden, an occupant of one of the vehicles had a gunshot wound. Injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The person was initially treated by responding law enforcement and then taken to the hospital.

The release says initial reports reveal that this appears to have started as a road rage incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden thanks the Patton Village Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Two arrested for assaulting a Willis ISD coach.
Two arrested for assaulting coach after basketball game
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
With 400 wish lists left to fill, Salvation Army extends Angel Tree donation deadline
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.
DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery
Christmas was made possible for 86 families
Christmas was made possible for 86 families
Txdot says there are plenty of options if you've been drinking -- they recommend planning a...
Drunk Driving simulation comes to Bryan
Saturday Evening Weather Update - December 9